Crowd is a winner at Gladstone Cup race meeting

ORGANISERS have heaped praise on the crowd after more than 2000 people flocked through the gates at Ferguson Park for this year's Gladstone Cup Day.

Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert said the annual race day had been a resounding success with thousands turning out in perfect weather on Saturday to take in the action.

"(It was a) fantastic crowd (and) the fields were filled to capacity in most races," he said.

"They were very well behaved and they conducted themselves very well."

Mr Weinert said the success of the event would provide much-needed finances for the club.

"It takes a lot of money to keep the facility going," he said.

"We needed to make that money, so thank you to the crowd."

The club has already secured $65,000 in government funding for upgrades to the facility. The club is planning to upgrade the stables and barriers and to lay more sand on the track.

Mr Weinert said the upgrades would be finished before Cox Plate Day on October 28.

Saturday's race meeting attracted 56 horses from across the state with owners and trainers from Biloela, Gympie, Bluff, Emerald and Rockhampton joining the local contingent.

Rockhampton trainer Jared Wehlow won the feature event, the Gladstone Cup, with his horse Heroism ridden by jockey Les Tilley.

Gladstone horses had more success in the other feature events.

The Denis Schultz-trained Duan Major, ridden by David Simmons, won the Newmarket Open while French Flame, trained by Lee Kiernan and ridden by Tasha Chambers, won the Wayne Wilson Memorial.