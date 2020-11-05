Crowd favourite returns to Agnes Blues Fest 2021

8 Ball Aitken is set to perform for the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival, next February.

A CROWD favourite has signed on to play at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival for 2021.

Blues-rocker 8 Ball Aitken announced he would return to the popular three-day festival for its 13th year.

8 Ball Aitken will play at the Marquee Stage performing his popular swampy songs.

It’s been a huge year for the singer after he reached the number two spot on the Australian Blues Chart.

His 11th album, ‘Swamp Blues 2’ features the powerhouse rhythm section of drummer JJ Johnson and Austin bass player Glenn Fukunaga.

The album was a follow-up to the success of 8 Balls 2018 Swamp Blues album that hit number two in the Australian Blues Charts and produced the 2019 APRA Song of the Year Shortlisted “High Water.”

Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival three day early bird tickets are now on sale for $132. Book your tickets and places to stay here.

Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival

When: Friday 19th February to Sunday 21st February 2021

Where: SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.