Crowd could be the difference for Gold Coast Titans

Gold Coast Titans Ambassador Brenton Lawrence visited Gladstone on March 14 ahead of the Gold Coast Titan's match against the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, in April.

THE Gladstone crowd could be what gets the Gold Coast Titans over the line against Manly, in what's shaping up to be a close encounter at Marley Brown Oval come April.

Gold Coast Titans ambassador Brenton Lawrence has gone out on a limb to suggest a 12-10 scoreline in favour of the Gold Coast side.

"The Titans have had a good first week and we're hoping by then we're humming," he said.

"It's always a good little battle and any time we're playing for points, it's going to be a big occasion."

Mr Lawrence said it was the young halves combination of the Titans Ash Taylor and Kane Elgey that could make the difference for the home side.

"If we're going well come this game, they're going to be a big reason for that," he said.

"We've also had a lot of changes in our new pack as well, so everybody's got to play their part. "That's the thing with football, you can't just say we'll get by on one player in particular."

Brenton believes the contest will be evenly fought, with both teams looking to be an even match.

He said while the Gold Coast would be playing away from home, he expects the crowd will be behind the Titans. Brenton said it was a case of Queenslanders supporting Queenslanders.

"The crowd support plays a huge part," he said.

"That will probably be the defining thing, they'll help get us over the line.

"Maybe they'll put Daley (Cherry-Evans) off on his kick and that's what will get us over."