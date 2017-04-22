Crow Street markets attracting top talent

LOOKING for an affordable event you can take the whole family to on a Saturday night?

The Crow Street Eats & Beats market is returning to the Crow Street Creative space next Saturday, April 29.

The 'Eat Street-style' market will see almost a dozen food stalls and vans fill the alleyway from 6pm, accompanied by live music from Byron Bay roots outfit the Jesse Morris Band.

Gladstone's very own Thai Takeaway Van and Barbecue Fairy will join Ownsy's Retro Cafe, Wafflerama and Rockhampton's Woodfire 600 in providing food at the event.

Crow Street Creative events manager Felicia Lloyd said one of the aims of the market was to create a really relaxed environment - an "easy place to be”.

"The way Gladstone is at the moment it's important for people to have family friendly events,” she said.

"We keep our entry fees quite low so it's not another drain on the budget.”

Felicia was part of the group that started the markets midway through last year.

"It's been very satisfying to watch it grow,” she said.

"We started as just a Sunday sesh with live music and a barbecue, and now it sometimes get 600 people through the night.”

Crow Street Creative holds two separate markets at the venue each month.

The Vinyl Appreciation Society art and design markets are held on the second Friday of each month, while Eats & Beats takes place on the final Saturday of each month.