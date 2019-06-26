Crow St Creative showcases Gladstone's artistic flavour

MUSIC MESSAGES: The Lyrical's duo of Karl Smith and Genghis Tuan will play this Saturday night.

CROW Street Creative Food and Music Fest is back this weekend with a line-up to delight all artistic tastes.

The headline act will be the Sunshine Coast's The Lyrical, a duo which recently topped the charts on Triple J's Unearthed for the seventh time.

The duo, vocalist Karl Smith and percussionist Genghis Tuan, perform a unique mix of beat box, hip hop and folk music.

The Lyrical has toured Australia and internationally and released a hugely popular self-titled album to critical acclaim.

"This is the first time the duo will be performing in Gladstone and some of the music they play will be politically charged with a message in every song,” event organiser Felicia Lloyd said.

Having shared the stage and played with Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, Angus Stone, Jack Johnson, Michael Franti and Blue King Brown, The Lyrical has rocked festivals such as Big Day Out and Bluesfest

Also taking to the stage will be Gladstone musician Djuran Johnson who will offer a range of soulful blues covers.

Photopia Art Gallery will also be open for visitors to experience the Seagrass Seascapes exhibition.

The exhibition is a mix of art and science, put together by Gladstone artist Margaret Worthington and CQUniversity Professor Emma Jackson.

Ms Worthington's artwork is a reflection of the environmental message Dr Jackson wants to get across to visitors.

"This artwork gives it another dimension and tells the story of the seagrass and its importance to the region's ecology,” Ms Worthington said.

The aluminium sculptures cover the five different subtropical seagrass species and were fabricated by Clive Rouse.

A range of food will be on offer, including low and slow American BBQ, Mediterranean street food, Indian cuisine, and vegan and gluten free options.