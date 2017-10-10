Crossing supervisor could go from busy school

CLINTON CHAOS: The crossing supervisors may be obsolete if lights are installed.

CLINTON State School's crossing supervisor could go, the Department of Transport and Main Roads has admitted.

Harvey Rd is being upgraded by Gladstone Regional Council and traffic lights will be installed.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett was concerned the supervisor could be removed once the work was done.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said if the site was deemed safe when managed by a signalised crossing, the current supervisor position may be moved.

"Generally, the school crossing supervisor is retained at the crossing for two weeks following the installation of signals to ensure safety outcomes are achieved,” they said.

Following the installation of traffic signals, the department undertakes a risk assessment.

"The assessment considers health and safety conditions at the crossing, road conditions, speed limits and the degree of road safety risk due to change of traffic conditions,” the spokesperson said.

"All key stakeholders will be consulted during the process. This includes Gladstone Regional Council and Clinton School, who would be involved in discussions regarding the management and supervision of the crossing.”

"All applications for crossings must meet established criteria, and are subject to funding availability.”