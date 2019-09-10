CrossFit gym is branching out and more classes for anyone

CROSSFIT: It was simply a case of back to the future for CrossFit Gladstone head coach Damon Bray.

CrossFit Gladstone head coach Damon Bray

His partner got a job in Emerald and Bray wanted to move closer to the town.

"Having started my career here at CrossFit Gladstone under Sean O'Neil and Benito Zussino and then working for Shane and Tia-Clair Orr in 2016, the opportunity to come back to many friends and help grow the business once again was almost poetic," Bray said.

"Owner Adam Gibson (his wife Kris is also the co-owner) just happened to be advertising for a head coach and my partner got her job in Emerald so I applied and got the job.

Co-Owners Adam and Kris Gibson and Damon Bray

"I moved up and got to work."

Bray is responsible with programming the workouts for CrossFit, weightlifting and powerlifting classes as well as with the latest in strength and conditioning.

"I am also responsible for spearheading community events from competitions to fundraising days," Bray said.

"It is a fantastic opportunity to improve the health and fitness and ultimately the lives of people in the area."

The gym has 123 active members who are children, adults and CrossFit life members who are mostly 45 years and over. Bray said that this was not just limited to this age bracket.

The head coach said the facility is more than just a gym.

"It has always been my goal to open a facility that not only houses a gym but nutritionists, osteopaths, physiotherapists with cryotherapy, plunge pools and other recovery facilities," Bray said.

"This is a massive step towards a facility like that and I'm excited to watch this space flourish."

The new facility will also allow for more classes and with a family care factor.

"While continuing to service all our members with our regular timetable, we are able to put on more classes at 3.30pm with the hope that families will be able to train together," Bray said.

"Mum and dad can drop off the kids to our CrossFit kids or our CrossFit youth class and then jump into 3.30pm class.

"We have also been able to start weightlifting and powerlifting classes in the mornings and have them earlier in the afternoon on a Monday and Wednesday.

"With the size of our new facility we will be talking to Sean O'Neil and the Elite Fitness League crew about bringing a competition to Gladstone.

Adam Gibson welcomes new members and there are several packages available.

He can be contacted on 0431828081. The gym is located at Unit 6, 14 Helen Street in the suburb of Clinton.