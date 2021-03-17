Crossfit gym dedicated to kid’s fitness

Crossfit Gladstone owners Kristina and Adam Gibson have created a space purely for kids and toddlers to practice crossfit.

From boosting physical health to helping create positive mindsets in young children, a Gladstone crossfit gym is benefiting 15 tiny tots a week.

Crossfit Gladstone co-owners Kristina and Adam Gibson have created a gym purely dedicated for kids and toddlers.

The gym is the first of its kind in Gladstone, and Mrs Gibson said it was two years in the making.

“We were looking at creating a gym based around families because that was what was important to us,” Mrs Gibson said.

“We’ve been able to split our gym into an adult’s space and kid’s space.”

Dubbed as Crossfit Kindy, kids as young as two participate in classes that help with their motor skills, co-ordination and balance.

“Any form of physical fitness is great for children,” Mrs Gibson said.

“We incorporate some of the things we do in crossfit into our program.

“We do a program that’s fun and very much play base but at the same time they are learning.”

Gladstone mum Laura Farrell takes her son, Connor, to the classes and said she had seen great improvement.

“He really loves the games, it’s really fun for him,” Ms Farrell said.

Crossfit Kindy is available to kids aged two to five.

“The kids think they are having fun but really they are getting strong, it’s great for them.

“They can have their own space and can test their limits here.”

Crossfit Kindy classes cost $5 per class, and are available to kids from ages two to five.

Classes are on Monday and Thursday at 10.45am to 11.15am.

Crossfit Kids classes are available to children aged five to eight, and Crossfit Preteens is available to kids aged nine to 11.

To book a class, call 0431 828 081.