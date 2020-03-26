CrossFit champ busts a move in viral video

Tia-Clair Toomey, for preview to Torian Pro Cross Fit event at Pat Rafter Arena, at Cross Fit gym Bowen Hills, on Thursday 7th November 2019 – Photo Steve Pohlner

Tia-Clair Toomey, for preview to Torian Pro Cross Fit event at Pat Rafter Arena, at Cross Fit gym Bowen Hills, on Thursday 7th November 2019 – Photo Steve Pohlner

THE world’s fittest woman and former CrossFit Gladstone coach Tia-Clair Toomey has taken to TikTok and Instagram to spread some joy during tough times.

A video, posted on Tuesday, had amassed almost 450,000 views at the time of writing and shows Toomey and friends dancing to Blinding Lights.

“It has been crazy times lately and for some people it’s been nothing but negative thoughts and uncertainty on what the future holds,” Toomey wrote.

She said with the help of friends and NOBULL Prohect, she wanted to come up with something fun that would “spread some happiness and laughter around the world”.

Toomey challenged others to do the TikTok dance with friends.

“We will each choose a video that makes us laugh for a free pair of NOBULL shoes,” she said.