Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tia-Clair Toomey, for preview to Torian Pro Cross Fit event at Pat Rafter Arena, at Cross Fit gym Bowen Hills, on Thursday 7th November 2019 – Photo Steve Pohlner
Tia-Clair Toomey, for preview to Torian Pro Cross Fit event at Pat Rafter Arena, at Cross Fit gym Bowen Hills, on Thursday 7th November 2019 – Photo Steve Pohlner
News

CrossFit champ busts a move in viral video

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE world’s fittest woman and former CrossFit Gladstone coach Tia-Clair Toomey has taken to TikTok and Instagram to spread some joy during tough times.

A video, posted on Tuesday, had amassed almost 450,000 views at the time of writing and shows Toomey and friends dancing to Blinding Lights.

“It has been crazy times lately and for some people it’s been nothing but negative thoughts and uncertainty on what the future holds,” Toomey wrote.

She said with the help of friends and NOBULL Prohect, she wanted to come up with something fun that would “spread some happiness and laughter around the world”.

Toomey challenged others to do the TikTok dance with friends.

“We will each choose a video that makes us laugh for a free pair of NOBULL shoes,” she said.

crossfit gladstone tia-clair toomey tiktok
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum calls police on 27-year-old son

        premium_icon Mum calls police on 27-year-old son

        Crime The offender had 10 pages of criminal history.

        • 26th Mar 2020 9:39 AM
        ‘Not the end of us’: Beauty industry reacts to new rules

        premium_icon ‘Not the end of us’: Beauty industry reacts to new rules

        News GLADSTONE beauticians and hairdressers are in limbo after forced closures of beauty...

        ‘No other option’: Court appeal going ahead for over-50s village

        premium_icon ‘No other option’: Court appeal going ahead for over-50s...

        News DEVELOPERS of a $300 million proposed retirement village say they had no option but...

        COUNTING THE COST: Plea for support when islands reopen

        premium_icon COUNTING THE COST: Plea for support when islands reopen

        News HERON Island managers are hopeful locals will “explore their own backyard” once the...