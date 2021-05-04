Menu
The Shine Bright Festival has been launched this week across Central Queensland. Picture: George Photography
Art & Theatre

Cross regional festival shines a spotlight on CQ talent

Aden Stokes
4th May 2021 3:21 PM
A new cross regional festival that shines a spotlight on regional talent has been launched this week across Central Queensland.

Throughout May and June, the creativity of Central Queensland communities will be celebrated through the Shine Bright Festival.

Regional talent will be on display through a curated program of events across 14 diverse regions, from as far north as the Whitsundays, down to the South Burnett and out west to the Central Highlands.

Events include live performance, exhibitions, animated projected artworks, open studios, workshops and more.

The festival is presented by Central Queensland Regional Arts Services Network through CQUniversity, in partnership with 14 regional councils.

CQRASN’s Regional Arts project officer Trudie Leigo said the festival would encourage audiences to get out and explore the incredible creativity that thrives across regional Queensland.

“This festival is aimed at creating opportunities for artists, as well as our communities, as we all recover from COVID-19,” Ms Leigo said.

“The pandemic has been devastating to our regional communities and our arts industry.

“This festival is a key recovery initiative that is dedicated to increasing the employment of regional artists, celebrating the incredible talent found in our regions and bringing our communities back together again.”

The Shine Bright Festival continues this Wednesday, May 5 in Bundaberg and Springsure.

The festival runs until June 11.

For the full program, go to https://cqregionalarts.net/events/category/shine-bright/.

