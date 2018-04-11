Man reveals info on former 200 plant marijuana crop in CQ

HE CROP sat for 18 months before he became scared, abandoned camp, told police about the 200 marijuana plants and fled Queensland.

Twenty-three years later, Stephen John Gurney pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to producing a dangerous drug in excess of 500g.

Yesterday the court heard the 66-year-old former Gladstone man made full admissions to police in January this year during an interview in which he told them he and another man were hired to crop sit in the Boyne Valley in 1994.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said the pair, under the direction of a third man, planted 5000 seeds to start with but most didn't survive.

She said they then planted a further 800 seeds which resulted in 200 plants which they "crop sat" for 18 months before Gurney became scared and left the camp.

Ms Jones said he reported the plants' location to police in June 1995 and fled to the Northern Territory.

The court heard the 200 plants yielded an estimated 9kg of marijuana.

Gurney's last criminal record was for a gun incident in Darwin in 1997.

Prior to that, he was convicted of minor drug offences in 1981, 83, 86 and 88.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said Gurney worked as a commercial fisherman, welder, house painter and jewellery polisher but had been on a disability pension for the past 10 years due to carpel tunnel syndrome.

"My client did not profit personally from the production," Mr Ahlstrand said.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Gurney to a 12-month good behaviour bond with $1000 reconnaissance.