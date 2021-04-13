Crocodile spotted at popular Gladstone boat ramp

A second crocodile sighting was reported in Gladstone. Picture: File.

A second crocodile sighting was reported in Gladstone. Picture: File.

A second crocodile sighting reported in the Gladstone region is a reminder for residents to be croc wise.

Department of Environment and Science (DES) wildlife officers conducted a spotlight survey at Ibis Park boat ramp on Monday night after a reported crocodile sighting in the area earlier that day.

Wildlife officers found no sign of the animal.

It is the second reported sighting this year after a crocodile was spotted at Lilley’s Beach in March.

Recent warning signs have been installed and wildlife officers will continue monitoring the area.

Local fishers are reminded to properly dispose of fish scraps and never discard them at boat ramps.

Members of the public are urged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible by calling 1300 130 372 or using the Croc Watch App.

Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, Gladstone is in Zone E (General Management Zone).

This means that crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour are targeted for removal.

Gladstone is known “croc country” and people in the area are reminded to always be “crocwise”.

In particular: