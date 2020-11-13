Menu
A 2 - 2.5 metre salt water crocodile has been spotted in the Townsville Harbour. Image from Facebook
Offbeat

‘Croc-zilla’ seen in Queensland port

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
13th Nov 2020 5:29 AM
A Queensland port is on the lookout for a "croc-zilla", after a large crocodile was spotted on Wednesday.

The reptile, no bigger than 2.5 metres was spotted swimming in Townsville Harbour early in the day, with pictures capturing the predator lurking on the waterline near a jetty.

The reptile was first spotted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Port of Townsville. Image from Facebook
The Port of Townsville took to social media to name the saltwater reptile "croc-zilla".

"Not really … a 2-2.5m estuarine crocodile has been spotted in the inner harbour of Townsville," Port of Townsville Limited wrote on Facebook.

"Our team have reported it to CrocWatch and a watch is current for nearby waters.

"If you're out and see any crocs, call CrocWatch on 1300 130 372 to report your sighing."

 

Port workers reported the saltwater croc to CrocWatch. Image from Facebook
