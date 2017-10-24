CROC-WATCH: Traps set to remove 'problem crocodile'

TAKE A SNAP: if you see a crocodile in local waterways, make sure you report it to Crocwatch on 1300 130 372.

TRAPS have been set for a "problem crocodile" that's been spotted in the Gladstone region.

The crocodile was spotted at Colosseum Inlet at Agnes Water. Kim McKenzie said she saw the crocodile about two weeks ago while holidaying at her family's fishing shack

Wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection are working to remove the reptile crocodile, estimated to be between 3-3.5 metres in length.

"EHP received two reports of a crocodile sighting at Colosseum Inlet on Saturday, 7 October 2017. The animal was observed swimming in the ocean between Wild Cattle Island and Hummock Hill Island," a Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said.

"In accordance with the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan Colosseum Inlet is in Zone F Atypical Habitat zone, this means that any crocodile confirmed to be present is targeted for removal."

The spokesperson said wildlife officers confirmed the crocodile was there after a vessel-based night patrol of the area.

A trap has now been deployed at Colosseum Inlet.

"Wildlife officers are also monitoring Bustard Bay at Agnes Water, after a canoeist reported seeing a crocodile near the sandbar at the mouth of Round Hill Creek on Wednesday, 4 October 2017," the spokesperson said.

Like Colosseum Inlet, Bustard Bay is within the Zone F Atypical Habitat zone.

Wildlife officers conducted a helicopter patrol of Bustard Bay on October 12 after vessel-based patrols found no signs of any crocodile. The helicopter failed to locate a crocodile.

Recent warning signs were deployed and members of the public are reminded to be Crocwise in croc country.

Report all croc sightings to EHP by calling 1300 130 372.

Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near water, camp site or boat ramp

Be aware crocs also swim in the ocean and be extra cautious around water at night