CROC WATCH: A month on 'problem croc' traps remain empty

TAKE A SNAP: if you see a crocodile in local waterways, make sure you report it to Crocwatch on 1300 130 372.

TAKE A SNAP: if you see a crocodile in local waterways, make sure you report it to Crocwatch on 1300 130 372. Marc McCormack

THE search for a more than three metre long "problem" crocodile continues one month after it was spotted twice in the Gladstone region.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said its hunt for the reptile was ongoing.

Traps have been set for the animal, after it was spotted at Colosseum Inlet by Kim McKenzie, who said she saw it about two weeks ago while holidaying at her family's fishing shack.

It was one of two crocodile sightings reported on October 7 at Colosseum Inlet, including between Wild Cattle Creek and Hummock Hill Island.

The crocodile is estimated to be between 3-3.5m in length.

"Efforts to locate and remove a 3-3.5m crocodile spotted at Colosseum Inlet at Agnes Water near Gladstone last month are ongoing," a department spokesperson said.

"Wildlife officers will continue to attempt to trap the crocodile until such time as either an animal is captured or the animal is no longer presenting itself in the area."

The Colosseum Inlet is in Zone F Atypical Habitat Zone, which means crocodiles are targeted for removal.

Wildlife officers confirmed the crocodile was there after a vessel-based night patrol of the area.

They are also monitoring Bustard Bay at Agnes Water after a canoeist reported seeing a crocodile near the sandbar at the mouth of Round Hill Creek on October 4.

Like Colosseum Inlet, Bustard Bay is within the Zone F Atypical Habitat Zone.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to EHP on 1300130372.