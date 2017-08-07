Croc spotted in the Boyne River

WARNING: Crocodile warning signs have gone up in the Boyne River.

WARNING signs have gone up with reports of a crocodile being spotted in the Boyne River.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection has put signs up at the boat ramp at Bray Park.

According to their website the crocodile was spotted on July 30.

It is not the only crocodile report to come in from the Gladstone region this month.

On July 4, crocodile tracks were reported near the town of Seventeen Seventy.

According to DEHP, the area is a known crocodile habitat.

Warning signs were installed in the area.

Questions have been sent to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

