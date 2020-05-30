Menu
Environment

Croc sighting reported in unexpected spot

Carlie Walker
by
30th May 2020 12:01 AM
A CROCODILE sighting has been reported at Burrum Heads.

A departmental wildlife officer was to conduct an assessment of the sighting.

It comes after a number of reported sightings in recent times on the Fraser Coast.

A 3m crocodile was reportedly seen on Fraser Island on March 3, while a 2m crocodile was allegedly spotted in the Mary River on April 6.

A 3.5m crocodile was reported to have been spotted in Beelbi Creek at Toogoom on April 15.

The department said inspections were carried out after each reported sighting and officers were unable to find any evidence of crocodiles being present.

A department spokesperson said investigations included interviews with people who reported crocodile sightings as well as daylight and spotlight surveys of identified areas.

The traditional 'croc country' in Queensland extends along the east coast from the far north down to the Boyne River near Gladstone.

The Fraser Coast falls under Zone F within the state's Crocodile Management Plan, meaning it is considered an atypical habitat zone for crocs.

Any crocodile found here, regardless of size or behaviour, is targeted for removal.

While not considered official crocodile habitat, the Mary River and Fraser Island have been known to host the reptiles over the years.

Two crocodiles were removed from the Mary River in 2013 and 2014 but investigations into several other reported sightings since have not resulted in the confirmed the presence of a crocodile population.

burrum heads crocodile crocodile sighting fraser coast
