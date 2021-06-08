Croc reported near popular Boyne boatramp

A crocodile has been spotted in the Gladstone region recently and the Queensland Government is on the hunt for it.

According to the Department of Environment and Science, a croc was reported to be near the Boyne River in the vicinity of the caravan park on Sunday, June 6.

A department spokeswoman told The Observer a member of the public notified the department of the croc.

“It slowly swam in front of the caravan park boat ramp,” the member of the public reported to DES.

“After noticing us, it moved slowly back towards the mangroves.”



Investigations are continuing and the size and species of crocodile is not yet known to the DES.

The Boyne/Tannum area is not known for regular croc sightings.

The spokeswoman said to keep safe, be croc-wise in croc country, assume every body of water has a croc in it and to keep a distance from the water’s edge.