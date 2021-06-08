Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
generic.
generic.
News

Croc reported near popular Boyne boatramp

Lachlan Berlin
8th Jun 2021 12:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crocodile has been spotted in the Gladstone region recently and the Queensland Government is on the hunt for it.

According to the Department of Environment and Science, a croc was reported to be near the Boyne River in the vicinity of the caravan park on Sunday, June 6.

A department spokeswoman told The Observer a member of the public notified the department of the croc.

“It slowly swam in front of the caravan park boat ramp,” the member of the public reported to DES.

“After noticing us, it moved slowly back towards the mangroves.”

Investigations are continuing and the size and species of crocodile is not yet known to the DES.

The Boyne/Tannum area is not known for regular croc sightings.

The spokeswoman said to keep safe, be croc-wise in croc country, assume every body of water has a croc in it and to keep a distance from the water’s edge.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eye-watering cost of compensation for broken pokies machine

        Premium Content Eye-watering cost of compensation for broken pokies machine

        Crime An unemployed and chronically ill man faced an ‘extremely high’ amount of restitution for a broken gambling machine. Here's why.

        Young man in court for damaging police property

        Premium Content Young man in court for damaging police property

        News “You got a bit of a s--- attitude here,” the Magistrate said.

        Time for beanies: Sharp drop in CQ temperatures this week

        Premium Content Time for beanies: Sharp drop in CQ temperatures this week

        News Gladstone residents will be able to feel the winter weather kick in very...

        Methed-up Gladstone man who crashed into tree sentenced

        Premium Content Methed-up Gladstone man who crashed into tree sentenced

        News “A friend had given him a pill to calm him down.”