CROC ALERT: Crocodile spotted in Boyne River

SPOTTED: A crocodile has reportedly been seen in the Boyne Rive (file photo). Nev Madsen

GLADSTONE Regional Council has warned people to be on the lookout for crocodiles after one was reportedly spotted in the Boyne River.

The council said it received a report of a crocodile swimming in the Boyne close to the camping area at Benaraby yesterday evening.

A post on the council's Facebook page reminded everyone to "stay safe when in croc country" and to report sightings to the Department of Environment, Heritage and Protection.

You can call the department's CrocWatch hotline on 1300 130 372.

