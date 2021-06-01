Critically injured woman airlifted after Mary Valley head-on

The scene of a head-on collision on the Kenilworth Skying Creek Road on June 1, 2021.

UPDATE: A man and a woman driving a ute and a sedan that collided head-on near a corner of the Kenilworth Skyring Creek Road south of Gympie at Tuchekoi on Tuesday afternoon have been rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The woman, who had to be freed from her car by emergency services, was critically injured in the collision which occurred just before 3pm.

She was airlifted from the scene about 4pm and taken to the SCUH. A man in his 30s suffering from a leg injury was transported by ambulance and in a stable condition, also to the SCUH.

Traffic in both directions was brought to a standstill for over an hour.

It is not known yet if either of the victims was a local person. The cars involved looked to have been a blue sedan and a white ute.

UPDATE: The rescue chopper is believed to have touched down in the Mary Valley where a woman has been critically injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles.

A man in his 30s has been treated at the scene but is believed to be stable with leg injuries, a QAS spokesman said.

It is believed the two people injured are the only people involved in the accident,m which occurred just before 3pm on Tuesday.

Traffic near the scene of the accident, believed to be near the intersection of Kenilworth Skying Creek Road and Tuchekoi Road, is a standstill while the airlift is carried out.

EARLIER: The rescue chopper is on its way to the Mary Valley after two cars collided head-on shortly before 3pm

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said the call came in at 2.52pm that two vehicles had collided head-on on the Kenilworth Skyring Creek Road at Tuchekoi.

Other people involved in the crash were assessed by paramedics and it is believed the woman was trapped before emergency workers were able to free her.

More information as it comes to hand.

Our thoughts are with those involved.

