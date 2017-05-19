'Critical time': Leaders backing $100m Curtis Island mega resort

BIG PLANS: An artist's impression of what the resort could look like.

A $100 MILLION resort planned for Curtis Island has received public support from Gladstone leaders and major tourism bodies.

Four submissions were made in support of the planned Curtis Island Turtle Street Beach Resort after public comments were requested last month.

The proposed $100 million development would transform the land at Black Head, Curtis Island, into an "eco resort”, with 187 units, a beach centre, pools and tennis courts.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett, State Member Glenn Butcher, Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited's Darryl Branthwaite and Tourism Major Project Facilitation made submissions in support of the project.

American luxury resort developer Tim Reigal from QRE Pty Ltd is behind the project, which has been more than 30 years in the making.

The long-awaited resort is planned for a site Mr Reigal's family bought in 1976, which was formerly the 150-year-old Monte Christo cattle station.

"Gladstone is at a critical time in its history and we have a great challenge ahead to support the region's transition following the completion of major LNG construction projects and the downturn in major commodities in our manufacturing industries,” Mr Butcher said in his submission.

Mr Butcher highlighted more than two million visitors have turned to central Queensland, including the Southern Great Barrier Reef, for their holiday destinations.

"I believe the Turtle Street Beach Resort project to be a distinct concept, able to enhance tourism and bring new economic and educational benefits to Gladstone and the greater region,” he said.

The public comments will be assessed before any approval is given by the Federal Government.

Mr Reigal told The Observer last month he hoped to have approval within a couple of months but was not sure if that would happen.

Emma McDonald from Austrade, a company behind Tourism Major Project Facilitation, said the project had capital value of more than $50 million and would help diversify Gladstone's economy.

"The project is of strategic significance to Tourism 2020 and is in the national interest as it will provide a new high-quality product that is likely to attract increased visitation to the region, including the increasing number of international visitors to Queensland,” she said.

Cr Burnett said the development would lure international visitors to Gladstone and boost our tourism numbers.

Mr Branthwaite also supported the development because of its job and tourism boost for the region.

The feedback was sought under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

Preliminary documentation will be online until June 19.