Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

Two dead after single-vehicle crash

Claudia Williams
by
7th May 2019 2:02 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM

UPDATE 2.30PM

A 24-YEAR-OLD man and 23-year-old woman have died following a single-vehicle crash in Upper Yarraman this morning.

Senior Constable Chris McKindley said police were called to Hunters Rd at 9am after a car reportedly crashed into a tree.  

He said the man and woman, who were pronounced dead at the scene, were local to the area. 

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

INITIAL 2PM

Two passengers have sustained critical injuries after a single vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree at Upper Yarraman this morning.

More information to come.

crash critical injuries editors picks upper yarraman
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Pro-Adani convoy makes pit stop at HookUp event

    premium_icon Pro-Adani convoy makes pit stop at HookUp event

    News A PRO-ADANI convoy travelling through the region took advantage of crowds at the Boyne Tannum HookUp at the weekend

    • 7th May 2019 1:00 PM
    The can't miss child and family expo

    premium_icon The can't miss child and family expo

    Parenting Annual event returns with two venues this year

    RE-BRAND: Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes

    premium_icon RE-BRAND: Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes

    Business Find out how the date night hot spot is turning family friendly

    'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    premium_icon 'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    News Students from the En Pointe Dance Company received top honours.