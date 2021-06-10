Critical decision made as hospital patients ‘cry for help’

THE Queensland Government has hit fast-forward on a $26.4m emergency department expansion at Cairns Hospital but the LNP's health crisis roadshow scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli was due in Cairns to host a town hall forum at the Cairns Showground from 9.30am after a packed house at the Sunshine Coast's own event on Wednesday.

However, due to the recent Covid-19 case detected in the Sunshine Coast, Mr Crisafulli confirmed his trip to the Far North had been postponed.

"Unfortunately this event will be postponed after the chief health officer advised a Covid positive case visited Caloundra this week.

"Neither myself or the Shadow Health Minister have attended any exposure sites, however, I did host a Health Crisis Townhall on Wednesday in Caloundra.

"Out of an abundance of caution the event will be rescheduled.

"The LNP remains committed to hearing your stories and healing the health system.

"Thank you for your understanding, we will be in touch in due course with a new date and time so this important event can proceed," he said.

He wants to hear directly from residents about their experiences with a Far North health system that has a 34 per cent ambulance ramping rate - an annual spike of 11 per cent since February 2020.

While the LNP is hoping for big numbers at the event, once it's rescheduled, Labor already has one crucial rebuttal ready to go.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli receiving his COVID-19 vaccine. Picture Supplied



Health Minister Yvette D'Ath will today announce plans to accelerate Cairns Hospital expansion works by six months with construction to start in September and end in March 2022.

The plan involves building new treatment and resuscitation bays, an extra procedure room to treat and discharge non-critical patients, and six additional treatment spaces.

Some existing clinical areas are earmarked for partial renovation, and the resuscitation area, waiting room and X-ray facilities will get a complete refurbishment.

Ramping out the front of the Cairns Hospital emergency department. Picture: Peter Carruthers

"We're fast-tracking our expansion of the Cairns Hospital ED to tackle the growing demand for local health services," Ms D'Ath said.

"Importantly, the existing ED will remain online throughout construction, which has been planned to ensure minimal disruption to service delivery."

Cairns MP Michael Healy said it was "all systems go" for a September start date.

"I can't wait to see works get under way to deliver an improved ED to cater to the ever-increasing demand for emergency care in Cairns," he said.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath is set to announce fast-tracked upgrades to the Cairns Hospital emergency department. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Despite its uncanny timing, the announcement will do little to temper the Opposition's criticism of overburdened Queensland Health operations.

Mr Crisafulli released data that showed almost a quarter of Cairns patients were not seen within clinically recommended time frames, and 3167 people were on the waiting list for elective surgery.

While the 34 per cent ramping rate sounded high, it was actually lower than the state average of 40 per cent.

Cairns MP Michael Healy says the upgrades are all set to start in September. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

However, leaked documents recently revealed $27.5m in "efficiency" cuts were planned for Cairns Hospital, with $4.5m to go from the Torres and Cape budget.

"The LNP has been inundated with cries for help from honest Queenslanders," Mr Crisafulli said.

"Their stories are harrowing. That's why I'm hosting these town halls.

"We've already put solutions on the table for the State Government to adopt including real-time data monitoring, better resources for triage and more funding on the front line on beds.

"Surgery wait lists are getting worse, ramping is out of control, police cars are being used as makeshift ambulances and the North West Hospital board is facing the sack."

The State Government last week announced it had struck a deal to lock in the Cairns University Hospital expansion site - separate to the current emergency department works - after months of tense negotiations with James Cook University.

It has pledged $15m to buy the land and $1.5m for a preliminary business case, but there has been no commitment to fund the estimated $100m required for the project to become a reality.

