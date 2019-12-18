'Bizarre': Man allegedly crashes with gun, drugs, $83k cash

A 25-year-old man is in custody after he was found unconscious on the road with a loaded gun early this morning. Photo: File

POLICE are investigating after a 25-year-old man was allegedly found unconscious on a major Sunshine Coast road early this morning with a loaded gun, $83,000 in cash and dangerous drugs.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said police and paramedics were called to David Low Way at Yaroomba.

Police will allege the man, from Sippy Downs, had a loaded handgun in his pocket and a backpack containing $83,000 in cash, a knife and the dangerous drug GHB.

A 25-year-old Sippy Downs man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police found him unconscious on David Low Way with a loaded handgun and $83,000 in cash. Photo: Contributed

"It is a large sum of money for someone to carry around in their backpack," Snr Sgt Eaton said.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries before being released into police custody.

He has been charged with two counts each of possession of firearms, possession of tainted property and possession of explosives, and one count each of dangerous drugs, possession of a weapon and possession of drug utensils.

He has also been charged over a machine-gun that was found in the back of a car at Sippy Downs in October, Snr Sgt Eaton said.

The man is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Snr Sgt Eaton said there was no indication the man had been involved in an altercation with another person.

Investigations are continuing.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton. Ashley Carter

Snr Sgt Eaton said a passersby found the man on the road, next to the upright motorbike, and called triple-0.

It's alleged drug use could be the reason for the crash.

"It's bizarre, but it's also concerning," Snr Sgt Eaton said.

"Any person in possession of a firearm in a public place will always be a concern to police."

Snr Sgt Eaton said there were mandatory sentences if a person was found with a loaded firearm in a public place.

It comes after several recent crimes across the region involving guns, including a drive-by shooting in Marcoola last week, a manhunt in Caloundra which shut down streets and a violent hold-up of the CBX Hotel.

Snr Sgt Edwards said police often came across guns, but the Coast was not experiencing a spike in gun crime.

"The types of firearms that we're seeing and the manners in which we see them are always centred around crime ... and that crime is generally centred around drugs," he said.

"We don't have a problem with guns, in particular handguns, but it is part and parcel in the crime world at times."