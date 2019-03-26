Man flown to hospital after horror Steve Irwin Way crash

Critical care paramedics are on scene at a single-vehicle crash in Beerburrum with an adult man entrapped.

UPDATE: 11:50AM: The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been called to a car crash at Beerburrum where a young man was trapped.

Multiple emergency services crews are on scene at Steve Irwin Way near Endeavour Rd where the man was trapped for almost an hour.

The man will be airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Crews responded to the crash at 10.43am and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews freed the man using hydraulic cutting equipment at 11.40am.

The man, understood to be aged in his 20s, suffered "serious" chest, arm and leg injuries after crashing into a ditch. He was airlifted in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police media spokeswoman said both lanes were blocked in preparation for the helicopter to land.

The crash occurred at Steve Irwin Way near Endeavour Rd at 10.43am.

The man, aged in his 20s, is the sole occupant of the vehicle and has sustained chest, arm and leg injuries.

Three crews are on scene, as well as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews with the man still encapsulated.

Three QFES crews are using hydraulic cutting gear to free the man.

A QFES media spokesman said the crews arrived on scene at 10.58am where the vehicle had gone off the embankment.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads are reporting, as of 11.15am, that lanes are reduced northbound.

Delays are to be expected and motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

