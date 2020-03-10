Menu
A serious truck crash on the Bruce Hwy at Forest Glen on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Facebook
News

Critical care paramedics at scene of serious crash

by Jesse Kuch, Nathan Edwards
10th Mar 2020 8:45 AM
CRITICAL care paramedics are at the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen.

A truck is believed to have rolled onto a car at around 7.58am.

One patient, believed to the occupant of the truck, is currently being treated at the scene with facial and arm injuries.

A section of the Bruce Highway between Nambour Connection Rd and Sunshine Motorway exit is heavily congested in both directions.

Police have advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.

More to come.

car crash forest glen truck

