CRINGY AND CRUDE: Gladstone’s top 20 Tinder bios

SCARY SWIPING: The Observer has devised a list of the wackiest and weirdest Tinder profiles we've come across in Gladstone. Photo: Contributed

GLADSTONE singles know exactly what they want and they aren't shy about sharing it on their public dating profiles.

The Observer has compiled a list of the funniest and most bizarre dating profiles of men and women in the Gladstone region.

The "research" discovered some men were keen to advertise themselves using short and sweet poetry and others preferred to cut straight to the chase.

One man's bio reads: "Fun loving guy, who loves the outdoors, & fast food & eating p***y and I pee in the shower".

Women's interests included some hardcore hobbies and aggressive standards.

If you need to see it to believe it, check out our list below:

Date nights might include lots of laughs...and Doritos.

Oof - that sounds like a sticky situation.

What are we banging? Pots, pans? Please explain, Ross.

Not even Urban Dictionary could help with this one. We are intrigued.

Angus we are way more interested in your pet emu. Please slide into our DMs.

Arhhh haroo! I'm just trying to get away from you. :(

Is this a Haiku? I like it.

Tom we're taking your motto in 2020.

Does everyone in Gladstone sit at home all day and smoke weed?

Get over yourself, it's 2020 we all pee in the shower.

Not going to lie I actually think this is clever. You could be the oxygen to my tank.

The irony here is that she's studying law. Cocaine is a crime Maddisen.

So sweet of you Owen. We need more Owens in the world.

Hey Tash, I know something that might be able to help.

T

H

E

R

A

P

Y

DON'T YELL AT ME. But agreed.

Aggressive and environmental...move over Greta Thunberg.

Yeah I'm 100 per cent not keen.

Short and sweet.

Asking for nudes is so 2018.

Oh , boyy.