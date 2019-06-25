Criminal 'stench' remains at Ipswich council, MP declares

THE stench of criminal activity continues to radiate from Ipswich City Council almost almost one year after its elected representatives were sacked, Jo-Ann Miller believes.

Ms Miller told the Queensland Parliament the Crime and Corruption Commission was still working to rid the council of bad apples.

"The CCC continues its work in Ipswich, and I hope it will rip out the rot, the stench, that continues," she said.

"The stench at the dumps is bad enough, but the stench in town hall in South Street is worse."

Sixteen people were charged during the Crime and Corruption Commission's two-year investigation into Ipswich City Council, dubbed Operation Windage.

Ten Ipswich councillors and suspended mayor Andrew Antoniolli were dismissed last August.

The CCC has laid few charges since the dismissal, but its work in the region is understood to continue.

Ms Miller said the extra funding handed to the Crime and Corruption Commission in June 11's State Budget would allow the watchdog to continue its probe.

"I am very pleased that there will be CCC funding to investigate corrupt allegations into the Ipswich City Council," she told the Queensland Parliament earlier this month.

"Five people have been jailed to date.

"Let their work continue fully funded so that Ipswich can rebuild."

The corruption watchdog continues to investigate council-related complaints.

Some are understood to have been raised through a special whistleblower hotline established in September after Greg Chemello was appointed administrator.

The external email address was opened to encourage council staff to raise complaints, particularly if they were previously reluctant to do so.

Ipswich City Council CEO David Farmer said the council welcomed any investigations "which are intended to help Ipswich become a role model for other councils throughout the country".

"Whether it be the CCC, Office of the Independent Assessor, Queensland Audit Office, Office of the Information Commissioner, and others who are employed to hold local government to account, we seek and value their input," he said.

"At the City of Ipswich, we have made it our mission to create and operate best practice models within all facets of our organisation, and are actively seeking the assistance and guidance of all authorities who are willing to help."