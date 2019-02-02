'Criminal' family history on show at lawyers office

Model ship builder Ernest Pitts has built a replica of the HMS Bounty for Tony Goodwin, which will be on display in his local business office.

Model ship builder Ernest Pitts has built a replica of the HMS Bounty for Tony Goodwin, which will be on display in his local business office. Matt Taylor GLA300119SHIP

IT'S RARE for a lawyer to boast of his family's criminal connections but Tony Goodwin is quite proud of his convict ancestry.

"Norfolk Island has a very special meaning to me," he said.

"It's not only an amazing place to visit but the island was home for a time to my convict ancestors who were sent there in 1788 and 1789.

"It's also home to the descendants of the Bounty mutineers and by pure coincidence one of them, Kevin Randall, a great, great, great, great, great grandson of Fletcher Christian, the leader of the mutiny, is now married to our daughter Sarah."

Mr Goodwin decided to combine his family's heritage, passion for history and sailing by building a model of HMS Bounty.

"I bought the model kit years ago with the best of intentions of building it myself in my spare time," he said.

"But I soon found it was much more difficult than I ever imagined and it didn't take long to realise I was beaten."

The project gathered dust until last year when Ernie Pitts and his partner Nina Park visited Mr Goodwin's office.

"I recalled Ernie's reputation as a master model builder," Mr Goodwin said.

"Many of the model ships on display in the Gladstone Maritime Museum were built by him.

"I was very pleased when Ernie agreed to take over my project."

Mr Pitts said while it was not his first time building a model of the Bounty, it was reasonably difficult.

"I've done a few of these," Mr Pitt said.

"This one took a couple of months to finish and Nina made the sails."

Mr Goodwin was delighted with the result.

"It's another outstanding example of Ernie's skills," he said. "But I have to admit I wasn't impressed when he told me he pulled the whole thing apart and started again.

"I can tell you that's put me off model building forever if I'm that hopeless."