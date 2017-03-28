28°
News

Criminal family affair: Brutal attack ends in jail

Chloe Lyons
| 28th Mar 2017 5:45 AM
Brent William Ibbotson and his mother, Leanne Otto.
Brent William Ibbotson and his mother, Leanne Otto. Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO men will spend time behind bars after an assault over an excavator which left a man with metal plates in his face.

A jury found the pair guilty of grievous bodily harm in Gladstone District Court earlier this month, but they were sentenced yesterday in the Rockhampton District Court, supported by a gallery full of friends and family.

Brent William Ibbotson, 24, was the principal offender and actually struck the complainant.

His mother, Leanne Otto, and her father-in-law, Arthur Graham Otto, 79, were also charged with grievous bodily harm for aiding the crime through encouragement.

Mrs Otto pleaded guilty in Gladstone Court and was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended immediately.

Their victim Robert Polley, 62, was in a civil dispute with the defendants' family at the time of the incident over the Otto's excavator, which he'd agreed to take ownership of after their earthmoving business failed.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the court the trio, along Michael Ashman, went to Mr Polley's Calliope property on February 11, 2013, to steal the excavator back.

When Mr Polley tried to stop them, Ibbotson hit him to the left side of his face.

The injuries required Mr Polley to be treated in a Brisbane hospital and have titanium plates fitted.

During the trial, Mrs Otto gave evidence against her son and said she saw him hit Mr Polley, after he allegedly raised his fist at her in an attempt to punch her.

Mr Polley also gave evidence at the trial, but testified he didn't see who hit him, but he heard Mr Otto say something to the effect of "get him" as he was being assaulted.

Ibbotson's defence barrister, Maree Willey said due to contradictions in the evidence, it was possible her client hadn't hit Polley, it may have been his mother or Ashman who caused the injuries.

Judge Michael Burnett rejected this claim on the basis it had not been discussed during the trial.

Otto's deference barrister, Jordan Ahlstrand, told the court his elderly client suffered from various health issues and required 11 medications a day, meaning prison would be difficult for him.

The court heard neither man showed remorse for their actions or cooperated with police.

Judge Burnett sentenced Ibbotson to 18 months imprisonment to be suspended after nine months with an operational period of three years.

Otto received 18 months imprisonment to be suspended after five months with an operational period of three years.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  assault crime gladstone district court grievous bodily harm rockhampton district court

Cyclone Debbie: What to do when she hits

Cyclone Debbie: What to do when she hits

CATEGORY 4 Cyclone Debbie is forecast to hit the coastline from 11am on Tuesday. Here’s a list of emergency contact details and tips you may need.

Popular cafe receives facelift and fresh menu

NEW LOOK: Cotton Mill Cafe owners Gary Warburton and wife Nikki Gaffy have completed stage one of their renovations to the cafe.

New menu for Goondoon St cafe

LISTEN: Rain, wind and floods: What Gladstone can expect tonight and for the week.

Gladstone SES officer's Timothy Evans, Grace Hanlon and Ray 'Golly' Fulloon are ready for action if needed in the region.

Meteorologist: "You really shouldn't get complacent"

Criminal family affair: Brutal attack ends in jail

Brent William Ibbotson and his mother, Leanne Otto.

A man, his mother and her father-in-law all had a hand in an assault

Local Partners

Criminal family affair: Brutal attack ends in jail

A man, his mother and her father-in-law all had a hand in the assault of a man over an excavator

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Gym business booms in region

NEW BUSINESS: Agnes Water 1770 CrossFit has opened their doors and have already signed more than 20 people.

AGNES Water 1770 CrossFit opens its doors

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Hearts broke when Sean Hollands was rejected by his bride Susan Rawlings on Married at First Sight.

Art show judge honoured to take on job

NEW JOB: Geoff Head is looking forward to being the guest judge for the Gladstone Ports Corporation's Paint the Port art competition.

'Significant': guest judge for art competition announced

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

Callum Francis and Toby Francis in a scene from the musical Kinky Boots.

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

One of the cheapest homes in Gladstone! Don&#39;t miss out!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE...

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

BIG BLOCK, BIG HOUSE AND BIG SHED!

19 Brown Street, Calliope 4680

House 5 2 4 $315,000

It's a difficult one to pin point - a big, low set brick home that's not new but you know is well built and has all the extras...do you go for the newer home or...

MASSIVE HOME AT A BARGAIN PRICE.... ACT NOW!

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

GREAT VALUE BUYING!

27 Camille Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 27 Camille Street, Clinton to the market! If you are a first home buyer or an investor wanting to take advantage of...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Council will auction four parcels of Gladstone region land next week

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!