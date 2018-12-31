CRIME WRAP: What made headlines in 2018

FOR a small regional town, Gladstone has its fair share of crime.

A horrific double murder, a fatal workplace incident with a court ruling the company at fault, organisation-wide fraud rorts and a coronial inquiry were just a few of the major cases Gladstone courthouse has heard the details of in 2018.

What goes on behind court doors exposes parts of the community and its members the public seldom sees and the confronting scenes our police officers are faced with.

This year the Queensland Police Service reported two murders.

64-year-old Calliope man John Bircsak was charged over the death of a 63-year old man and 60-year old woman found at the Calliope Caravan Park on Stowe Road.

Police told media a tomahawk-like axe was found near the crime scene. Mr Bircsak had his two murder charges mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 10 and will appear in court via video on March 11.

A cold case breakthrough made headlines in January when detectives arrested and charged Rosedale man Russell Williams with the murder of two men at Kroombit Tops 30 years ago.

The 51-year-old was denied bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court and in May, Mr Williams was found dead in his prison cell.

The death was found not suspicious.

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994 and on September 2, Derek Van Der Poel (then 23) was reported missing to Calliope police.

Both men were last seen alive in Gladstone in May 1993.

Their bodies still haven't been found, despite three recent searches at Kroombit Tops national park, their last known location.

February saw industrial waste company Veolia Environmental Services fined $200,000 for the death of employee Mark Chapelhow.

The 31-year-old senior worker was tragically killed on October 27, 2015, when the gas kiln he was operating at the company's South Trees site exploded.

The event was triggered by a hose pouring gas into the enclosed space. Executive general manager Grant Winn pleaded guilty on behalf of Veolia in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 8.

The company was charged with breaching Section 32 of the Workplace Health and Safety Act 2011.The court heard that Veolia was using the gas kiln to dry refracturing material (bricks) for the first time.

Defence lawyer Aaron Anderson said the electric kiln was not hot enough to dry the bricks and was converted to gas.

Despite prosecution admitting there was speculation about the exact cause of the explosion, the court was told there was sufficient evidence to prove fault lay with the "unorthodox” use of the kiln.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said the explosion was "not a ... solitary careless act”.

"The conversion of an electric kiln to gas without using a competent person created a risk that was obviously avoidable,” she said.

She said Veolia had a health and safety duty, which it failed, exposing employees to the risk of death and injury.

"No blame falls on him (Mr Chapelhow),” Ms Ho said.

In March, an entourage of family, friends and expert witnesses have gathered in Gladstone this week for the coronial inquest into the 2013 death of Tracy Ann Beale.

Mrs Beale, 45, died the morning of January 21, 2013, after she was put in a chokehold by husband James Andrew Beale, the father of three of her children.

On March 13, the Coroners Court in Gladstone was told by Mr Beale that he and his three young sons had gone motorbike riding and swimming for the day, as was the family's usual Sunday practice.

The court heard the pair had argued over a $15,000 loan that night, starting a physical fight between the two which ended with a triple zero call when Mrs Beale's body went limp from her husband's chokehold.

The court was told Mrs Beale had an underlying heart condition - dilated cardiomyopathy and the the inquiry was established to determine whether Mrs Beale died due to asphyxia, a vasovagal attack (reflex cardiac arrest), a combination of the two or neither.

At the end of the inquest, coroner David O'Connell concluded Mrs Beale died as a result of neck compression, which led to asphyxia and a likely vasovagal attack.

The matter was also referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the department informed it would not be taking further action.

International basketball star and former Gladstone Port City Power coach Derek Rucker faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on May 2 and was sentenced for fraud.

Defence barrister Scott Moon told the court his client, Rucker, was embarrassed, humiliated and ashamed after running up $6,500 in personal expenses on the club's credit card in 2015.

The 51-year-old was employed by Port City Power as head coach and operations manager in April 2015.

As such he was signatory to the credit card for business expenses. Between August 28 and October 12 that year, he used the card for personal motel rooms, travel and meals.

He resigned on October 14 and after being unable to find him, the club reported the misuse to police.

Magistrate Catherine Benson handed down a 12 month jail sentence, wholly suspended, recorded a conviction and ordered him to pay $6,500 in restitution.

Attracting media attention for the sheer number of people involved was the Gladstone Ports Corporation and Gladstone Camping Centre fraud case.

More than 80 GPC workers were charged with fraud, after the company found out employees were making false claims under its health and wellbeing scheme.

Under the scheme, GPC reimbursed workers up to $299 for equipment purchased, including fishing rods.

The purchase receipts and a compensation claim form would be filed with GPC and the employee would be reimbursed for the purchase.

But the scheme only allowed workers to be reimbursed for certain items. Gladstone Camping Centre was issuing workers false documents they could use to show they had purchased an item the scheme to be reimbursed.

The court heard all employees involved were issued written warning by the company and ordered to pay the money back.

In December Gladstone Camping Centre owner Brett Wesley Bowman pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one charge of the intent to defraud by producing a number of receipts, knowing they were false, namely of products sold.

Consultant solicitor Barry Ross said although the GPC had "written themselves as victims”, Bowman and the GPC employees were the real victims.

Mr Ross said the GPC mismanaged the scheme to the point employees were unaware that what they were doing was wrong.

Bowman was fined $5000 and a conviction was not recorded.