Crime watchdog clears former Gladstone Ports Corp chairman

THE CRIME and Corruption Commission has elected to take no action against former Gladstone Ports Corporation Chairman and CEO Leo Zussino following an investigation by Queensland Treasury.

On August 17, 2018, a complaint made to the CCC against Mr Zussino “raising concerns about administration” was referred to the Queensland State Government.

A joint statement from Treasurer Jackie Trad and Transport Minister Mark Bailey at the time said the information was recently brought to the attention of GPC shareholding ministers, who reported it to the Queensland Treasury.

It is standard practice for the CCC to refer complaints to government agencies, including Queensland police, for investigation.

Finer details of the complaint remain unknown.

When questioned by The Observer in 2018, a CCC spokesman said after assessing the complaint they determined it needed to be referred to the Queensland Treasury.

“It will be subject to the commission’s monitoring,” they said.

“It is important to note all allegations should be treated as unsubstantiated until a final outcome is reached.”

Gladstone Port Authority former CEO and chairman Leo Zussino.

At the time, a treasury spokesman said “In compliance with this notice, Treasury will undertake an investigation and report to the CCC, which will closely monitor progress of this matter.”

Today Mr Zussino emailed The Observer a media statement, which was BBC’d (blind carbon copied) to his legal adviser Nicholas Patrick.

“An investigation by Queensland Treasury, monitored by the Crime and Corruption Commission, has concluded with no action taken against Mr Leo Zussino,” the statement said.

“Mr. Zussino would like to thank his family and friends for their support throughout this period.

“Mr. Zussino served as Chairman of the Gladstone Ports Corporation from 1990 to 1999, before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2000 a position he held until 2013, Mr Zussino was reappointed as Chairman in 2015 for a further 3-year term.”

In 2013, Mr Zussino stood down as GPC chairman at the request of the then LNP Government, after Gladstone Harbour was labelled a “toxic wasteland.”

At the time Mr Zussino blamed activists for their scaremongering rhetoric surrounding the impacts of the dredging of the harbour.

He said the then campaign against dredging Gladstone Harbour was a classic example of how easy it was to spread misinformation.

“[The activist movement] knows that there is not a man, woman or child in this nation who wants harm to come to the Great Barrier Reef and it ruthlessly exploits that fact,” Mr Zussino told The Financial Review.

“If Australia is to continue on the path of sustainable development, industry leaders and politicians alike need to articulate the sustainable development agenda with the same rigour and persistence as the green movement promotes its agenda.”

Activists claimed the Gladstone Harbour seafood industry had been destroyed, which investigations attributed to the 2011 floods.

Seagrasses which were killed following the floods began to flourish, resulting in a bumper seafood crop in 2013, reported The Financial Review.

The media statement noted Mr Zussino’s achievements as GPC chairman included initiating and implementing the GPC 50 years’ strategic plan, growth of trade from 30 mtpa to more than 120 mtpa during his tenure, an increase in wharves from 10 to 20, and the creation of more than 450 permanent jobs.

RELATED STORIES:

What’s next for complaint about GPC

Help shape Queensland’s future with this survey

Probe continues: GPC complaint referred to new dept