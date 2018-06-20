Crime Stoppers wants you to join its volunteer force

YOU CAN CUT CRIME: Lorna McGinnis from Crime Stoppers with Acting Sergeant Wendy Brooks. Crime Stoppers is recruiting new members and you can be part of the team.

CRIME Stoppers Gladstone launched a recruitment drive yesterday, seeking volunteers who will champion the organisation.

Crime Stoppers is a separate organisation to the Queensland Police Force, it operates in a similar way to a call centre, receiving information which is then passed on to police.

Gladstone Police Acting Sergeant Wendy Brooks said the recruitment drive was an opportunity for people, especially those with experience in the fields of event management, administration and marketing.

"We've had some turnover and we are looking for new energy and new members," she said.

"If people join us they can mould their roles to interest areas. Crime Stoppers gives people looking to join the QPS a good insight into the crimes that are happening."

Crime Stoppers volunteers are a critical part of the service's success.

The service recently achieved a major milestone with 100,000 charges being laid since 1989, as a result of reports from Queenslanders to Crime Stoppers.

To join Gladstone Crime Stoppers or learn more, phone Lorna McGinnis on 0488272761 or visit the Crime Stoppers website: crimestoppersqld.com.au

To report a crime, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000

Calls are anonymous.

You can also go to the Crime Stoppers website.