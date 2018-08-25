CRIME STATS: Thefts top list of Gladstone offences

CRIME STATS: Offences are up slightly across the Gladstone region, but break-ins were down last month.

POLICE are advising Gladstone residents to lock up and secure their items after a Boyne Island family's home was broken into in the 15 minutes it took for a woman to pick up her children from school.

The home, on Sayre Crescent, was ransacked on Wednesday afternoon and a significant amount of property taken, according to police.

Among the property stolen were bank cards and cash from children's piggy banks.

The break-in followed 18 recorded across the Gladstone region last month, according to the latest crime figures from the Queensland Police Service.

The statistics show a small rise in overall offences from June to July, with July's 415 offences the highest monthly number recorded since March, when a spate of drug charges were laid as part of Operation Papa Bowler.

There was also a sharp spike in traffic offences in July, a timely reminder that Road Safety Week begins on Monday.

But offences to do with burglary itself (unlawful entry) were down from June, with numbers especially low in the Boyne Island/Tannum Sands area.

Tannum Sands Police Station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Tony Polley said the Sayre Crescent break-in was the only successful one reported in those suburbs in August to date. Two were reported in July, but one of those complaints was withdrawn.

"For 10,000-plus people that's pretty good," Sen-Sgt Polley told The Observer.

He also said there had been no vehicles reported stolen in those suburbs over the past month and a half.

"There is no concern of any sort of spike in property crime, but that's not to say everyone shouldn't still be vigilant with locking up, securing items, and not leaving them in the front yard or places with easy access," Sen-Sgt Polley said.

"It doesn't take much for a spike to happen if people aren't vigilant."

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

July crime stats - Gladstone Division*

Theft: 89

Drug offences: 82

Traffic offences: 58

Good order: 50

Breach of DVO: 36

Assault: 18

Unlawful entry: 18

Property damage: 18

Fraud: 14

Weapons Act: 10

Liquor offences: 4

Handling stolen goods: 2

Trespassing: 2

Sexual offences: 1

Arson: 1

*Source: Queensland Police