CHARGED: Two teenagers have been charged in relation to a number of property offences. Picture: Brendan Francis
Crime

CRIME SPREE: Teens charged over 13 break and enters

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
TWO teenagers have allegedly hit more than a dozen homes and cars during a school holiday break-in spree.

Police have charged the 16-year-old boys in relation to 13 break and enter offences allegedly stealing "well in excess of $5000" worth of property.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the alleged offenders, who were known to police, targeted Catalina Heights and Kin Kora.

Most residents were home at the time of the break-ins when the offenders allegedly stole mobile phones, cash and small concealable items.

He said the teenagers were on bail.

They are due to appear at Gladstone Children's Court on January 28.

Sgt Butcher said there were numerous property offences in the Clinton area also.

He said the number of offences so far this month was typical for this time of year.

"With school holidays on and the spike in a couple of these specific offenders... we're still pretty good. It's not a massive breakout," he said.

"The lock it or lose it strategy still maintains its prevalence.

"You can have a maintenance look around yourself. If you were a criminal where would your best access be to get in and how would you do it and try and rectify some of those problem areas."

Gladstone Observer

