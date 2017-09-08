28°
Shed burnt down in suspicious blaze, crime scene established

File image.
File image. Matthew Purcell
Sarah Steger
by

SCIENTIFIC police officers from Rockhampton are making their way to Agnes Water this morning where Fire and Investigation teams are currently investigating what caused a shed to burn down overnight.

At 4.45pm yesterday, about four rural and urban fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at Anderson Way.

Upon their arrival, they found a two-car port was alight and that flames had also spread to nearby vegetation.

Ergon Energy arrived on scene shortly after 5pm to ensure the area was safe and all power had been isolated.

After the blaze had been extinguished, Queensland police were requested to attend the scene. 

"The crews got the scrub fire under control just after 5pm but worked on the shed until about 5.30pm," a QFES media spokesman said.

He added firies were unable to determine the cause of the fire but confirmed no injuries due to the blaze were reported.

Gladstone Sergeant Kent Haley said the burnt down shed was in close proximity to a home and resulted in the loss of "some tools, documents and a phone."

He added a car might have been affected or involved, but was unable to confirm.

"A crime scene has been established until forensics ... scientific testing is done," he said.

"They have to make sure there was no accelerant ... until proven otherwise the fire will be treated as suspicious."

Scientific police officers will conduct the investigation into the cause of the suspicious fire this morning.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  agnes water fire police suspicious

Gladstone Observer
