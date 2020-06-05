Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Crime scene established after Qld house fire

by Shiloh Payne
5th Jun 2020 5:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 72-year-old man has died and a crime scene has been established following a house fire in Brisbane's south overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to Gregory Street at Acacia Ridge just before 10pm where they found the house engulfed in fire.

The two occupants of the house, a 71-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, were inside at the time.

The pair's neighbour, a 56-year-old man, was able to assist the woman out of the house. Both were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The 72-year-old man was later located deceased inside the house.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact police.

 

 

Originally published as Crime scene established after house fire in Acacia Ridge

More Stories

brisbane death editors picks house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone’s koalas could help the entire species survive

        premium_icon Gladstone’s koalas could help the entire species survive

        News The key to the survival of the koala in the wild could be found in the trees around Gladstone.

        Campers rejoice: Mayor provides COVID-19 update

        premium_icon Campers rejoice: Mayor provides COVID-19 update

        News Mayor Matt Burnett has provided a COVID-19 update, which will excite camping, art...

        ‘No days off to go fishing’:HomeBuilder to keep tradies busy

        premium_icon ‘No days off to go fishing’:HomeBuilder to keep tradies busy

        News The scheme gives eligible owner-occupiers grants of $25,000 to build

        Life’s a beach: Expressions sought for prime tourist site

        premium_icon Life’s a beach: Expressions sought for prime tourist site

        News The Estate includes approval for 42 holiday villas.