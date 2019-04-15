Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investing a fire at a house in Hakari Street, Crestmead last night.
Police are investing a fire at a house in Hakari Street, Crestmead last night.
News

Crime scene declared as house destroyed

by Elise Williams
15th Apr 2019 6:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOGAN house has been fully destroyed following a fire early this morning.

The two-storey house on Hakari St in Crestmead was fully engulfed by flames when emergency crews arrived on scene just after 12.30am.

Five fire trucks and a command vehicle, police and paramedics all attended the private residence which had no one inside when emergency crews arrived.

The fire was so ferocious that it caused a full structural collapse to the 10 x 12 metre building.

There was initial concerns fire would spread to neighbouring homes, however firefighters confirmed all surrounding buildings were out of danger just before 2am, when they managed to control the blaze.

QFES and QPS will investigate the cause of the fire this morning.

A crime scene has been declared and QPS and QFES will complete a joint forensic examination.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime crime scene editors picks fire police

Top Stories

    Scaffolder caught with 404 images, 21 videos of child porn

    premium_icon Scaffolder caught with 404 images, 21 videos of child porn

    News Police also found 'graphic' messages to a 13-year-old girl on an app called 'Kik'.

    Flynn among top 20 worst affected by climate change

    premium_icon Flynn among top 20 worst affected by climate change

    Environment Report shows Flynn will have a "new summer" by 2050.

    Parents feel 'blessed' son was busted with drugs

    premium_icon Parents feel 'blessed' son was busted with drugs

    News 'When he was caught, it scared the pants off him'.

    • 15th Apr 2019 8:11 AM
    Post-bushfire debrief raises telecommunications issues

    premium_icon Post-bushfire debrief raises telecommunications issues

    News 'The black spots they have - cause an issue'

    • 15th Apr 2019 8:00 AM