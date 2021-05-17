Menu
Police investigate death of woman at home on Gold Coast
Crime scene declared after woman found dead in house

by Greg Stolz
17th May 2021 10:41 AM
A crime scene has been declared on the Gold Coast after the discovery of a woman's body in a house.

Police were called to the home on Rio Vista Boulevard at Mermaid Waters around 8.45am on Monday for a welfare check and found the woman dead.

They declared a crime scene and launched a sudden death investigation.

"At this point in time police are yet to determine if the death is suspicious or not," a police spokesman said.

