Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Crime scene declared after Gold Coast factory blaze

by Emily Halloran
25th Jan 2020 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating what caused a two-storey Gold Coast factory to go up in flames in the city's north last night.

Emergency services were called to the food preparation building on Binary Street in Yatala about 11.10pm after it went up in flames.

Seven firefighter crews attended and extinguished the blaze.

They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The building was unoccupied by the time emergency services arrived.

No one was injured.

A crime scene has been declared with scientific officers attending the scene this morning to determine the cause of the blaze.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam vision prior to the fire to contact police.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime fire yatala

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santos numbers good for Gladstone

        premium_icon Santos numbers good for Gladstone

        News There are positive signs for Gladstone’s GLNG plant according to figures in the Santos fourth quarter report for 2019.

        Why you’re more likely to pay to see a GP

        premium_icon Why you’re more likely to pay to see a GP

        News Rising bills, fewer doctors and an under funded Medicare scheme are the top reasons...

        BIG WET: 70mm in three hours, BoM issues warning

        premium_icon BIG WET: 70mm in three hours, BoM issues warning

        News Hundreds were left without power this morning as a ‘heavy cell’ drenched the...

        Program helps graziers find sustainable solutions

        premium_icon Program helps graziers find sustainable solutions

        News New program will assist graziers across the region to develop land management...