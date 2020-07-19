Menu
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed investigations were continuing after police were called to a reported stabbing at 8.50pm on Saturday.
Crime

Crime scene declared after Andergrove stabbing

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
19th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
POLICE are investigating after a man was stabbed in Andergrove last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police and paramedics were called to the reported stabbing at 8.50pm Saturday.

The man in his 30s was treated for a small wound to his leg, he said.

Police declared a crime scene at the property about 9.20pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics attended the wounding incident.

The man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

andergrove andergrove crime mackay mackay base hospital mackay crime mackay stabbing queenslance police service
