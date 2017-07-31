Crime prevention behind Lions Park tree removal

CHANGES: Lions Park is being redeveloped and some older trees have been pulled down.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has moved to reassure people worried about the removal of trees at Gladstone's Lions Park that the measure was undertaken for good reason.

Concerned park users have complained about the removal of several large shade-providing trees from the park, near the former location of the playground beside McDonald's on the Dawson Hwy.

But the council says the removals were necessary and, when newly planted replacement trees have matured, the park will have more shade cover than previously existed.

Gladstone Regional Council's parks and environment manager Tony Klein said it was "a shame to lose some of the big gums”.

"They needed to be removed for three reasons - safety, dying or just (being) in the wrong spot,” he said.

"Of the trees that were removed, the vast majority were in the forested area to the west of the park leading to Police Creek.

"(They) needed to be removed due to 'Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design' regulation/legislation.

"It was so thick and dense in there, you literally couldn't see through... It's about reducing the opportunity for unsavoury behaviour.”

Once the newly planted trees have matured, Lions Park's new design will include 98 trees ranging from six to 30 metres in height, 168 trees and shrubs ranging from two to six metres, and more than 5000 smaller shrubs and plants.

The park's $3.5 million redevelopment was mostly funded by a Works for Queensland grant from the State Government.

In what the council says will be an Australian first, the design will incorporate a "Leonardo da Vinci-inspired” play area aimed at accommodating people with sensory processing disorders, autism, visual impairment, and various other disabilities.

The project's progress was hampered earlier this year by a $493,422 costing error made by the company originally awarded the contract for the redevelopment.

Mr Klein said the project remained on track to meet its original November 30 deadline.

"We've just had the superintendent do an inspection (on Thursday) and we're all on track,” he said.