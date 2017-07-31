25°
News

Crime prevention behind Lions Park tree removal

Andrew Thorpe
| 31st Jul 2017 12:01 AM
CHANGES: Lions Park is being redeveloped and some older trees have been pulled down.
CHANGES: Lions Park is being redeveloped and some older trees have been pulled down. Mike Richards GLA300717LION

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE Regional Council has moved to reassure people worried about the removal of trees at Gladstone's Lions Park that the measure was undertaken for good reason.

Concerned park users have complained about the removal of several large shade-providing trees from the park, near the former location of the playground beside McDonald's on the Dawson Hwy.

But the council says the removals were necessary and, when newly planted replacement trees have matured, the park will have more shade cover than previously existed.

Gladstone Regional Council's parks and environment manager Tony Klein said it was "a shame to lose some of the big gums”.

"They needed to be removed for three reasons - safety, dying or just (being) in the wrong spot,” he said.

"Of the trees that were removed, the vast majority were in the forested area to the west of the park leading to Police Creek.

"(They) needed to be removed due to 'Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design' regulation/legislation.

"It was so thick and dense in there, you literally couldn't see through... It's about reducing the opportunity for unsavoury behaviour.”

Once the newly planted trees have matured, Lions Park's new design will include 98 trees ranging from six to 30 metres in height, 168 trees and shrubs ranging from two to six metres, and more than 5000 smaller shrubs and plants.

The park's $3.5 million redevelopment was mostly funded by a Works for Queensland grant from the State Government.

In what the council says will be an Australian first, the design will incorporate a "Leonardo da Vinci-inspired” play area aimed at accommodating people with sensory processing disorders, autism, visual impairment, and various other disabilities.

The project's progress was hampered earlier this year by a $493,422 costing error made by the company originally awarded the contract for the redevelopment.

Mr Klein said the project remained on track to meet its original November 30 deadline.

"We've just had the superintendent do an inspection (on Thursday) and we're all on track,” he said.

Gladstone Observer
Teenager overboard off CQ coast sparks calls for help

Teenager overboard off CQ coast sparks calls for help

Emergency services alerted after boy drifts away from boat at Gladstone.

Work to start on $29.5m project to transform Gladstone waterfront

VISION: Patsy's place is in the stage 1b development of East Shores.

Maintenance work to start at East Shores stage 1B.

GALLERY: Relay raises $80,000 for cancer research

SOMBRE: The candlelight vigil at Gladstone's Relay for Life on Saturday was a moving experience.

More than 500 take part in Relay for Life Gladstone

Gladstone rental vacancy rates show improvement

RECOVERY ON THE CARDS: Gladstone's rental vacancies eased 0.1% from March to June, with a vacancy rate of 6.5%.

REIQ data could indicate recovery in weaker markets.

Local Partners

Newborn proves very content

Newborn Piper is going easy on new parents Isaac and Katie Bramer.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Trees: 'the lungs of the world'

DOWN AND DIRTY: Paul Alive and Dylan Cassell help out at the National Tree Day planting at Joe Joseph Drive Park.

150 plants in the ground in no time.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

THE British singer isn’t only funny in person, he’s also hilarious on social media, and his most recent tweet proves why James Blunt has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

The countries celebs are banned from visiting

Sorry, what?

There some places even these celebs can't get into

Islands, seas and countries on the map that don’t exist

The Phantom Atlas, a book about islands and natural features on maps that don't really exist

Redrawing maps has been a problem for a very long time

DESIRABLE ACREAGE HAVEN

33 Panorama Circuit, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 3 $449,000

What a home! Located in one of the most popular locations in Benaraby, you will discover this lovely circuit of impressive homes and properties as you drive around...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $240,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $307,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

9 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 5 2 1 $199,000

Boasting 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home is big enough to accommodate the ever growing family or take care of mum and dad this two story house is situated in...

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE A UNIT THAT IS READY TO GO!

5/222 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $105,000

Move straight into this great unit which is close to the CBD, ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get yourself on to the property ladder...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

30 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $185,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 30 BEAK STREET, NEW AUCKLAND to the market! * Neat and tidy presentation, this property has a large open plan...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

GREAT LOCATION IN LEAFY SUBURB!

36 Boyne Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $179,000

This four bedroom home is situated in a quiet leafy area of West Gladstone that is very handy to schools, shopping and transport. There are child care facilities...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

AUCTION: Childcare building for sale in Boyne Island

The property has a 10-year lease to Affinity Education Group to 2024.

Commercial property selling in Boyne Island

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market