CRIME: Helping solve a bigger puzzle

POLICE are asking Gladstone region residents to notify them of any suspicious activity before taking to social media to voice concerns.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said although the police monitor community groups on social media, they have noticed a trend where residents are asking for community assistance to solve an offence rather than handing it over to police to deal with straight away.

He thinks this may be partly because people don't want to go through the process involved in reporting a crime to the police.

"They know if police are involved they've got to get statements done, if it goes to a brief they've got to go to court,” Sergeant Butcher said.

He said a lot of people do report the alleged offences and it is as easy as calling Policelink.

"Just report the most basic stuff because at the end of the day it could lead to a little bit of a puzzle to the bigger picture of what we are trying to do.”

He said another reason people may not report it to the police is because it may only be something minor.

"At the end of the day, if we get some offender for one thing, they've usually done numerous others, so we can link them to other offences,” Sergeant Butcher said.

He said some offences posted about on social media are recorded, but with how busy police are, people sometimes "just throw it on social media and hope that someone goes 'oh that's my neighbour' or 'I know that guy.'”

Sergeant Butcher said through monitoring and following up on posts made in the Facebook community pages such as 'Gladstone Open Discussion', it has led the team to solving five offences in the last three months.

"We follow up on all stuff on Gladstone Open Discussion's and we will have a look and see what's reported and what's not reported,” Sergeant Butcher said.

Sergeant Butcher reminded anybody who is witness to suspicious activity to call 000.

To notify police of information regarding past suspicious activity, call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Policelink on 131444.