CRIME CRACKDOWN: What about Gladstone?

CRACKDOWN: Five places around the state will be part of a youth crime crackdown trial.

WHILE neighbouring city Rockhampton will be part of a trial crackdown on youth crime, Gladstone will have to wait with the rest of the state.

It was announced this week that Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Brisbane North and Logan will trial a new police/ youth justice worker partnership targeting high-risk offenders.

The new plan takes a hard line on juvenile crime and includes the formation of community-based crime action committees, new partnerships and a five-point action plan.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher acknowledged there were problems with youth crime in the region, however, he said the places being targeted had “out of control” youth crime.

“The results of these trials from this could impact on Gladstone,” Mr Butcher said.

“There’s certainly issues here with Gladstone as with every other regional community around.”

The five-step plan includes taking tougher action on bail, so offenders posing a risk to the community should not get bail; appealing court decisions where appropriate; a 24/7 Police Strike Team involving youth justice workers for high-risk offenders; culture-based rehabilitation for indigenous offenders; and empowering local communities in the war on crime with $2 million for community-based organisations for local community-based solutions.

Mr Butcher said it was difficult to draw the line on youth punishment.

“There’s good kids out there who get led astray,” he said.

“The last thing you want to do is keep locking them away – some kids come back as worse.”

He said Gladstone police had a good record of dealing with young offenders.

“There are issues here in Gladstone, but there is right across all of Australia,” he said.

“Our local police force do a very good job.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk acknowledged local communities and their families had concerns about youth crime.