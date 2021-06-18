Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bilal Hamze was shot dead.
Bilal Hamze was shot dead.
News

Crime boss shot dead in CBD

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
18th Jun 2021 6:59 AM | Updated: 7:17 AM

Notorious crime figure Bilal Hamze has been shot dead in the heart of Sydney’s CBD overnight in what is believed to be an escalation of a deadly underworld feud.

The cousin of Brothers 4 Life founder Bassam Hamzy was gunned down in an alleyway off Bridge Street about 10.25pm on Thursday night.

Emergency services arrived at the scene near Circular Quay and rushed Hamze to St Vincent’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bilal Hamze died at St Vincent’s Hospital.
Bilal Hamze died at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Police believe the gunman escaped in an Audi and the killer remains at-large.

Detectives remained at the closed-off section of Bridge Street between George and Pitt streets on Friday morning canvassing the scene.

The hit is the latest in a string of shootings targeting members of the rival Hamzy and Alameddine clans of Sydney’s southwest.

Hamze was the cousin of crime boss Bassam Hamzy.
Hamze was the cousin of crime boss Bassam Hamzy.

In October, Bassam Hamzy’s brother and Hamze’s cousin Mejid Hamzy was shot dead outside his home in Condell Park.

That same morning Hamze’s mother Baha’s home was also sprayed with bullets.

More to come

Originally published as Crime boss shot dead in CBD

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ parkland project wins major architecture awards

        Premium Content CQ parkland project wins major architecture awards

        News The project was commended for its sustainability and the way it transformed an industrial site into a community space.

        Yarwun refinery at centre of crucial $1.2M hydrogen study

        Premium Content Yarwun refinery at centre of crucial $1.2M hydrogen study

        News “If successful, the technical and commercial lessons from Rio Tinto’s study could...

        Story of an Aussie icon comes to life on Gladstone stage

        Premium Content Story of an Aussie icon comes to life on Gladstone stage

        Entertainment A National Treasure’s colourful life story has been transformed into a stage...

        How clever trailer will help Gladstone towns in disasters

        Premium Content How clever trailer will help Gladstone towns in disasters

        News It might appear to be a regular enclosed box trailer, but the new piece of...