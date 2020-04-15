Menu
Another crocodile has been sighted over the long weekend in Gladstone. Picture: Evan Morgan
CRIKEY! Croc’s snappy visit to Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Apr 2020 12:30 PM
GLADSTONE is earning a reputation as Croc Country, with another crocodile making a snappy visit this week.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson said a member of the public reported seeing what they believed to be the head of a crocodile at Auckland Creek on Monday.

“Wildlife officers have carried out a site assessment in the Auckland Creek area near Gladstone around midday (Tuesday) but did not see a crocodile,” they said.

“Wildlife officers have installed sighting warnings at the location and a nearby boat ramp.”

They said if the crocodile posed a threat to human safety it would be targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

It is the fifth croc sighting report in Gladstone this year, with the most recent spotted at Barney Point earlier this month.

Gladstone Regional Council this week reported on social media a second sighting at Lake Callemondah, however DES could not confirm this as it had not received a sighting report.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372. DES investigates all reports it receives,” the spokesperson said.

“Gladstone is known as Croc Country and people in the area are reminded to always be Crocwise.”

Further information on being Crocwise is available at: https://environment.des.qld.gov.au/wildlife/animals/living-with/crocodiles/croc-wise.

