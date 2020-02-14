CRIKEY: Croc hot spots around Gladstone revealed
A RECENT crocodile sighting in the Gladstone Harbour comes as a reminder for residents to be “crocwise.”
On February 9 a crocodile believed to be 3 metres long was spotted swimming in Gladstone Harbour.
A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said recent rain may have flushed the animal out of a local creek and wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area.
It’s the first spotting reported in 2020, following nine reports in 2019, eight in 2018 and 11 in 2017.
“The Gladstone region is known croc country,” the spokesman said.
“Boaties and fishers are urged to be crocwise while using the water and are asked not to leave any fish scraps at boat ramps.
“Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.”
The most popular place crocodiles have been spotted is the Boyne River with seven reports over the past three years, followed by Calliope river with five.
Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, Gladstone is in Zone E general management zone.
This means crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour are targeted for removal.
The DES spokesman said people are reminded to expect crocodiles in all waterways, even if there is no warning sign, obey all warning signs, be extra cautious around water at night, avoid croc traps, never leave food, fish scraps or bait near water, campsites or boat ramps and never provoke, harass or feed crocodiles.
Croc sighting reports
2019
January 12 – Boyne River
February 18 – Turkey Beach
April 10 – Calliope River, Gladstone
April 14 – Calliope River, River Ranch
April 28 – Boyne River
May 7 – Barney Point
May 30 – Baffle Creek, Gladstone
August 21 – Barney Point Beach
December 18 – Boyne River –
2018
January 7 – Raglan
January 29 – Boyne River, Tannum Sands
March 5 – The Narrows, Gladstone
March 15 – Boyne River, Gladstone
June 6 – Calliope River, Gladstone
August 8 – Boyne River boat ramp, Gladstone
October 24 – Port Curtis
November 18 – Boyne Island/Tannum Sands
2017
April 28 – Boyne Island, near Bray Park Boat Ramp
July 30 – Boyne River
September 27 – Boyne River
September 27 – Calliope River, Gladstone
September 28 – Calliope River, Gladstone
October 4 – Bustard Bay, near Seventeen Seventy
October 7 – Round Hill Creek, Seventeen Seventy
October 7 – Colosseum Inlet, Tannum Sands
October 28 – Toolooa Bends
November 1 – Tannum Sands
November 18 – Oakey Creek, off Calliope River