Cricket’s a sport for all ages as new comp gathers momentum

CRICKET: If the feedback from the SEQ Over-50s team was any indication, a masters cricket competition is a near formality later this year.

Calliope's Russell Williams led a CQ O50s team in two games, 50-over and T20, in Maroochydore against South East Queensland on the weekend.

"The feedback was that the SEQ had told us that they would play in the master's competition," he said.

Once the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated finalise the Gladstone and possibly the Rockhampton schedule of matches, Williams said planning would take place to work around the regular competition.

The competition would include SEQ, Central Highlands and Rockhampton.

"The big thing is to get the word out there and get enough players so that those who cannot play every game can be replaced," Williams said.

"The competition would probably be with games once a month."

For the record, SEQ were too polished for the Central Queenslanders in both formats of the game.

"They were a pretty polished side and their opening two bowlers were probably the quickest O50 bowlers in SEQ," Williams said.

"The big difference also was that you can tell that they have been playing through the winter months.

The CQ side was made up of Williams, Bruce Gibbs, Brad Muckert, Brett Rideout, Gav Hoare and Tony Wroe all from Gladstone and Calliope.