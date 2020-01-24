Cricket update and there’s a game for good cause

The Glen's Dave Heymer helped his team to a solid start in their second grand final match against BITS. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

The Glen's Dave Heymer helped his team to a solid start in their second grand final match against BITS. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

CRICKET: The Glen’s David Heymer and Jason Seng will represent Southside at the annual Moltec Charity Big Bash in Rockhampton on Friday night.

The Glen's Jason Seng made a match-winning 77 for CQ Seamers in a man-of-the-match performance against Mackay-Whitsundays Nitro.

The Gladstone pair will be in action against Southside in a T20 match which will start at 6pm.

The game is for a great cause where monies will be donated toward The Australia Red Cross Bushfire Appeal - Capricorn Region.

“We have organised for all funds to be distributed to our local region for those that were impacted by the fires last year,” event spokesman Todd Wells said.

“Spectators will be able to donate money on the night and some of the proceeds from the canteen will be donated by Rockhampton Cricket Incorporated to the cause.”

Meanwhile the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge takes a break because of Australia Day on Sunday.

The competition resumes next Saturday when The Glen take on Frenchville in a top-of-the-table clash in Rocky.

In the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League competition, there was a catch-up game between BITS Saints and BITS Colts last weekend.

The Saints won by six wickets when Lucas Hall (44no) and Rick Bean (39) combined to guide the team to 4-143 in the rain-reduced 25-over match at BITS Oval.

Round 12 of the GC1 Super League resumes on February 2.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: The Glen take charge against Gracemere Bulls

RELATED STORY: The Glen back in form with big win