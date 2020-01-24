Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Glen's Dave Heymer helped his team to a solid start in their second grand final match against BITS. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
The Glen's Dave Heymer helped his team to a solid start in their second grand final match against BITS. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Cricket

Cricket update and there’s a game for good cause

NICK KOSSATCH
24th Jan 2020 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The Glen’s David Heymer and Jason Seng will represent Southside at the annual Moltec Charity Big Bash in Rockhampton on Friday night.

The Glen's Jason Seng made a match-winning 77 for CQ Seamers in a man-of-the-match performance against Mackay-Whitsundays Nitro.
The Glen's Jason Seng made a match-winning 77 for CQ Seamers in a man-of-the-match performance against Mackay-Whitsundays Nitro.

The Gladstone pair will be in action against Southside in a T20 match which will start at 6pm.

The game is for a great cause where monies will be donated toward The Australia Red Cross Bushfire Appeal - Capricorn Region.

“We have organised for all funds to be distributed to our local region for those that were impacted by the fires last year,” event spokesman Todd Wells said.

“Spectators will be able to donate money on the night and some of the proceeds from the canteen will be donated by Rockhampton Cricket Incorporated to the cause.”

Meanwhile the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge takes a break because of Australia Day on Sunday.

The competition resumes next Saturday when The Glen take on Frenchville in a top-of-the-table clash in Rocky.

In the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League competition, there was a catch-up game between BITS Saints and BITS Colts last weekend.

The Saints won by six wickets when Lucas Hall (44no) and Rick Bean (39) combined to guide the team to 4-143 in the rain-reduced 25-over match at BITS Oval.

Round 12 of the GC1 Super League resumes on February 2.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: The Glen take charge against Gracemere Bulls

RELATED STORY: The Glen back in form with big win

cricket queensland david heymer gladstone cricket incorporated jason seng rockhampton cricket association the glen cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Trump snaps after watching ad

    Trump snaps after watching ad
    • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Artist’s colourful designs capture region’s beauty

        premium_icon Artist’s colourful designs capture region’s beauty

        Business A CREATIVE talent known for her unique and colourful jewellery designs, will release a new collection of wearable art.

        'Going to lose out': Gladstone’s seafood supply at risk

        premium_icon 'Going to lose out': Gladstone’s seafood supply at risk

        News A commercial fisherman has warned the ultimate losers of new fishing quotas will be...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News There are plenty of things do to this Australia Day weekend.

        Two men taken to hospital after crash

        premium_icon Two men taken to hospital after crash

        News TWO men were taken to Gladstone Hospital last night after a car crash in West...