BIG FISH: Nathan Reardon with a Lake Awoonga barramundi caught during a fishing trip with Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing owner Justin Nye.
Cricket star still opts to cast his line in Gladstone

Noor Gillani
by
20th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
WHEN it comes to fishing Gladstone delivers, according to former professional cricketer Nathan Reardon.

Born in Chinchilla, Mr Reardon moved to Gladstone at a young age and developed a deeper appreciation for fishing.

"I guess moving to Gladstone sort of opened my eyes to how good a fishery the area is and the variety of species Gladstone has on offer,” he said.

He said he did a lot of personal fishing trips in the region, which he considered a "hidden gem”.

"I haven't for a while but I loved fishing out on the reef around Heron Island and further north,” he said.

"It's not just about fishing for me.

"It's always a good adventure going out to that bunker group of reefs.

"Whether it be fishing or jumping over and having a snorkel, there's plenty to see - it's such a nice part of the world.”

Mr Reardon runs Outside Edge Adventures, which he established four years ago while still playing professional cricket.

It offers fishing trips in various parts of the country and locations such as New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Mr Reardon said trips in Gladstone were facilitated with help from Justin Nye from Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing.

"I feel like people tend to bypass Gladstone and head further north because they think the fishing is better but Gladstone's a very, very good fishery for whether it be inshore fishing or even offshore reef fishing,” Mr Reardon said.

"There's always something to chase and some new place to explore.”

While he no longer lives in Gladstone he still has friends and family in the city and has been involved with the Boyne Tannum HookUp in the past.

He said Outside Edge Adventures would sponsor the competition's teams event this year.

"The Boyne Tannum Hookup is such a good event, it's a good family fishing competition and one I certainly like being part of,” Mr Reardon said.

boyne tannum hookup fishing adventure fishing and camping fishing australia gladstone fishing nathan reardon
Gladstone Observer

